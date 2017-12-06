LeBron Gives Big Sean And Metro Boomin’s ‘Double Or Nothin’ The ‘A&R Bron’ Treatment On Instagram

It looks like A&R Bron is back at it, once again flexing his might as the most valuable promotional tool in rap, and this time it’s Big Sean and Metro Boomin who have been bestowed the honor of a LeBron James Instagram premiere with their new album Double Or Nothin.

In getting the LeBron premier, Sean and Metro follow in the lucky footsteps of rappers like Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill and of course Kendrick Lamar as ‘Bron took to Instagram to broadcast himself bopping around to Double Or Nothin a day before it’s set to be released. At first he’s listening to “Pull Up N Wreck,” Sean’s single with 21 Savage from last month, but then he plays a few unreleased tracks, and judging by his familiarity with the lyrics, he’s had them in his possession for some time.

LeBron’s contributions to the music world have been plentiful. He’s seemingly responsible for getting Top Dawg to release Kendrick Lamar’s EP of unreleased recordings Untitled Unmastered, and has won the favor of tons of artists, getting early peeks at music from a who’s who of rappers. For Sean and Metro it’s free promo, and with 34 million followers on Instagram another 40 on Twitter, LeBron putting your music out there for an audience that large can’t hurt.

Check out video of LeBron previewing Big Sean and Metro Boomin’s Double Or Nothin below.

