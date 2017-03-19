Of Course LeBron James Had Drake’s ‘More Life’ Months Ago

Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

Drake’s More Life has finally arrived after a series of delays and people are obviously excited. With the way Drake has reinvented the traditional album release, the world is now one giant listening party, checking out Drizzy’s new “playlist” simultaneously. Except for one guy, that is.

While all us commoners had to wait for More Life, it appears LeBron James had his hands on at least one song months ago. In what was believed to be another of LeBron’s trademark subtweets — seemingly sent towards Charles Barkley — was nothing more than Bron singing Drake a long time before anybody else got to.

Those words, “Sometimes I gotta just make sure that I didn’t lose you. Did I?!?! Did I?!?! Did I Lose You” were simply lyrics from Drake’s aptly-titled “Lose You.”

It should come as no surprise that Bron is able to get his hands on exclusives like that. He did, of course, help push TDE to release Kendrick Lamar’s series of untitled songs he’d been performing at various stops. LeBron’s Instagram story feed is often just him listening to the latest and greatest rap songs, so it must have been hard for him to keep this one a secret, but he did and he probably has some more exclusives on his iPod blasting daily that we’d all be jealous of.

