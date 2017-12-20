LeBron Is Loving Eminem’s ‘Revival’ Album On Instagram — And That’s Unfortunate

Welp, just like that, the vaunted A&R Bron is no longer undefeated. After years of LeBron James showing off his impeccable ear for music on his Instagram, constantly giving the most potent music of the day his seal of approval and never steering fans wrong, always delivering quality, LeBron finally misses with a rave review of Eminem’s awful new album Revival.

To make matters worse, LeBron seemed to take a certain liking to “Remind Me,” a dreadful flip of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ classic “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” that features a bevy of atrocious bars like “Your booty is heavy duty like diarrhea.” For LeBron fans, this is sure to be about as bad as the 2011 NBA Finals, and now his unblemished record as a music gatekeeper is gone.

Still, LeBron did give us seven brand new Kendrick Lamar songs, so you can’t be too mad at the guy for a rare miss. Plus, he’s just a few days away from his 33rd birthday, meaning he was a teenager just as Eminem hit the scene back in the late ’90s, so maybe he just has a nostalgic soft spot for Marshall in his heart. It happens to the best of us, even A&R Bron, apparently.

Check out LeBron enjoying Eminem’s Revival below.

