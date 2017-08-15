Leikeli47 Takes Some Advice From Ricky Bobby’s Daddy On ‘2nd Fiddle’

08.15.17

Leikeli47 has released the third single from her upcoming debut album, Wash & Set, along with the clever album cover art, featuring the masked rapper lounging on her couch with her teddy bear — who is also masked — and her hair up in rollers. “2nd fiddle” debuted today as Zane Lowe’s World Record on his Beats 1 show.

Each of Leikeli47’s previous outings from Wash & Set, “Miss Me,” and “OMC” has come with a visual featuring the mysterious rapper’s trademark mask and signature New York visuals, so don’t be too surprised if the third single, “2nd Fiddle,” also receives the video treatment in short order.

Despite her rugged costume and street-warrior bearing, each of Leikeli47’s previous songs has more prominently featured lyrics about relationships, and “2nd Fiddle” is no exception. She raps with her trademark ferocity, “If you think you’re gonna string me along, you got another thing coming … I ain’t never played second fiddle for Nathan.” She also flips it up, displaying some mean vocals on a bridge that quotes from Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, relating to the trademark line from the protagonist of that movie: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” She adds her own flavor to the classic comedic line, “You can all kiss my ass.”

Leikeli47 will be performing her new material live for the first time on tonight at Baby’s Alright in New York. Fans can also check her out on August 26th at Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn and on September 3rd at Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle. Wash & Set is due to release September 8, via Hardcover/RCA.

TAGS2nd FiddleLeikeli47Wash & Set

