Musicians And Fans React To The Death Of Legendary Songwriter Leon Ware

02.24.17 1 hour ago

Legendary songwriter Leon Ware has passed away at the age of 77. According to NPR, the longtime Motown songwriter died on February 23, just over a week after his 77th birthday.

Ware’s credits are a who’s who of iconic performers spanning several generations. Ware worked with Donny Hathaway and The Isley Brothers at Motown and later worked with Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones. He’s perhaps best known (outside of his own solo albums) for being Marvin Gaye‘s right-hand man on one of the soul singer’s most-beloved albums. Ware co-wrote and produced every single song on I Want You , the follow-up to Gaye’s late-night breakout Let’s Get It On.

TAGSLeon WareMARVIN GAYEMotown

