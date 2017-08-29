Lil B Is Donating Guest Verses To Houston Musicians Impacted By Hurricane Harvey

08.29.17 49 mins ago

One one Lil B and there will never be another " The BasedGod " – Lil B

A post shared by LIL B "THE BASEDGOD" OFFICIAL (@lilbisgod) on

The music world has already responded in full force to the destruction that Hurricane Harvey has brought to Houston: Beyonce has committed to helping, Drake says he’s working with local relief organizations, and Coldplay dedicated a new song to the city. Now, Lil B is stepping up, and he’s focusing on musicians who have been impacted by the natural disaster: He wrote on Twitter that during September, he will be donating rap verses to artists who have been impacted by the flooding.

Houston rappers have already started to eagerly pursue this rare and generous opportunity, and it looks like that the first connection was made just minutes after Lil B’s tweet. A Houston rapper named Trap Hefé posted a photo of streets completely covered by water and said he just lost his car for the second time due to flooding. Lil B responded by telling him to send him an email and keep in touch. He also retweeted some other artists expressing interest in a Lil B collaboration, so we might end up seeing a broad and diverse bunch of Lil B features over the next few months.

Earlier today, Lil B also tweeted out a message of support for Texas:

Lil B has been really good to Houston over the past few months, since he finally lifted his long-standing curse on Rockets guard James Harden back in June. His most recent release, the Black Ken mixtape, just came out on August 16th, so feel free to stream and download it here.

TAGSHOUSTONhurricane harveyLil' B

