Lil B Gets Jumped By A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie And PNB Rock And Promptly Forgives Both

#Drake
Hip-Hop Editor
10.22.17

New York rappers A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and PNB Rock got their crews to jump Oakland rapper/living meme LIl B at the Bay Area’s Rolling Loud festival and the Based God’s fans are standing up for him in a big way. Lil B himself has taken to Twitter — his favorite social media outlet by far, considering his prolific activity and fun-loving and often mystifyingly goofy personality there — to not only condemn the attack but to also express forgiveness and his appreciation of A Boogie and Rock’s artistry.

The attack was apparently prompted by a tweet Lil B sent in September that the New York rappers considered disparaging to their craft. “I FEEL LIKE I REP NEW YORK HIP HOP HARDER THEN SOME OF THE ARTIST FROM NEW YORK!” Lil B wrote, in his typically all-caps style, “THESE NEW YORK ARTIST SOUND LIKE FUTURE N DEJ LOAF.”

Which is, to some degree, true. Melody has become more prominent in the New York rap scene of late, with everyone from French Montana to, yes, A Boogie, spending a significant portion of their recent projects crooning rather than straight-up spitting like Nas and AZ in ’94. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but clearly, Lil B is a big fan of straightforward, lyrical, ’90s-centric New York rap. Unfortunately, some of the artists flying the Big Apple flag took issue and the result can be seen in the video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSA Boogie Wit Da HoodieDeJ LoafDrakeLil' BPnB RockRolling LoudTravis Scott

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP