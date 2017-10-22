I’m disgusted that some of the ppl that stood there & watched this happen 2 Lil B are ppl I not only hella support but thought were real AF pic.twitter.com/Nfm5rYoRzt
— Ana (@dreamwicked) October 22, 2017
New York rappers A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and PNB Rock got their crews to jump Oakland rapper/living meme LIl B at the Bay Area’s Rolling Loud festival and the Based God’s fans are standing up for him in a big way. Lil B himself has taken to Twitter — his favorite social media outlet by far, considering his prolific activity and fun-loving and often mystifyingly goofy personality there — to not only condemn the attack but to also express forgiveness and his appreciation of A Boogie and Rock’s artistry.
The attack was apparently prompted by a tweet Lil B sent in September that the New York rappers considered disparaging to their craft. “I FEEL LIKE I REP NEW YORK HIP HOP HARDER THEN SOME OF THE ARTIST FROM NEW YORK!” Lil B wrote, in his typically all-caps style, “THESE NEW YORK ARTIST SOUND LIKE FUTURE N DEJ LOAF.”
Which is, to some degree, true. Melody has become more prominent in the New York rap scene of late, with everyone from French Montana to, yes, A Boogie, spending a significant portion of their recent projects crooning rather than straight-up spitting like Nas and AZ in ’94. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but clearly, Lil B is a big fan of straightforward, lyrical, ’90s-centric New York rap. Unfortunately, some of the artists flying the Big Apple flag took issue and the result can be seen in the video above.
