Several prominent entertainers and personalities in hip-hop have rallied around Oakland rapper Lil B after he was jumped by several people in A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and PNB Rock‘s crews at Rolling Loud this weekend. The attack was prompted by Lil B’s earlier tweets that he represented New York hip-hop better than actual residents of the Big Apple. Unfortunately, hit dogs holler; feeling as though his comments were directed toward them, A Boogie and PNB Rock retaliated with their fists rather than their music.

Travis Scott and Schoolboy Q were among the most notable names to voice their support, using parts of their own performances to shout out Lil B from the stage, while other noteworthy supporters included 6lack, Big Sean, producer Kaytranada, and the Bay’s own G-Eazy. Lil B has become something of an internet meme in recent years, with his Based God alter ego becoming a rallying point for positivity, self-empowerment, and trolling old-school hip-hop heads who just don’t get it. Lil B has even been associated with a number of NBA players, invoking the “Based God curse” on Kevin Durant, James Harden, and most recently, Lonzo Ball for various transgressions against Lil B, the cooking dance, the Bay Area, or hip-hop legends like Nas.

Meanwhile, Lil B quickly returned to Twitter to not just relate the story but to also counsel love and forgiveness of his fans and the hip-hop community as a whole.