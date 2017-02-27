If there’s one thing Lil Kim knows how to do it’s take advantage of a moment. Following Remy Ma’s release of her diss track “ShETHER,” the iconic female emcee hosted a performance with both Remy and newcomer Cardi B. There, Remy spat a quick freestyle about Nicki Minaj, drilling her about ghostwriters. But there was more in the tank according to Kim. Apparently, an age old female rap anthem is about to get a modern update.
While performing at the Hip Hop & Soul concert in Pennsylvania, Queen Bee put it all out there. “Let me give a shout out to my beautiful sisters that were on this stage earlier,” she said. “Cardi B, that’s baby! Remy, b*tch, I fu*cking love your ass. That’s my baby. Maybe ya’ll might see something in the future. How ’bout that? Another ‘Ladies Night.’ We might be due for that.” Oh yeah?
Join The Discussion: Log In With