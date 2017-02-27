#TeaWithHoney: Looks like #LilKim is ready to lay down a #LadiesNight type track with #RemyMa 🔥👀🔥 www.honeygerman.com A post shared by HONEY GERMAN (@honeygerman) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

If there’s one thing Lil Kim knows how to do it’s take advantage of a moment. Following Remy Ma’s release of her diss track “ShETHER,” the iconic female emcee hosted a performance with both Remy and newcomer Cardi B. There, Remy spat a quick freestyle about Nicki Minaj, drilling her about ghostwriters. But there was more in the tank according to Kim. Apparently, an age old female rap anthem is about to get a modern update.

While performing at the Hip Hop & Soul concert in Pennsylvania, Queen Bee put it all out there. “Let me give a shout out to my beautiful sisters that were on this stage earlier,” she said. “Cardi B, that’s baby! Remy, b*tch, I fu*cking love your ass. That’s my baby. Maybe ya’ll might see something in the future. How ’bout that? Another ‘Ladies Night.’ We might be due for that.” Oh yeah?