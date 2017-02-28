Getty Image

By dropping the scathing Nicki Minaj diss track “ShETHER” Remy Ma accomplished exactly what she set out to do: her name is now buzzing, Nicki is on her heels and everybody is letting their opinion on the matter be known. One of the voices chiming in on the whole ordeal is none other than Lil Kim, a former Nicki foe herself. It shouldn’t be hard to surmise her take on the whole situation, but if any clarification was needed, Kim provided that in an interview with Billboard.

While refusing to mention Nicki by name, instead calling her simply “Ol’ Girl,” Kim let it be known she’s not going to jump into the fight and team up with Remy because from the looks of it Remy doesn’t need any help and she’s “not even thinking about Ol’ Girl.”

“We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that. They have a rumor out there like, “Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.” First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation. But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing “ShETHER,” that sh*t is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that?

Kim later reiterated, that: “When I had my situation and my situation came up, I handled my business,” referring to past dust ups with Nicki. “If anybody comes to me, if ol’ girl came to me, I’ma give them the business. That’s just the bottom line of it. So if it ain’t coming my way, I ain’t got nothing to do with it.” She then added “Me and Remy is cool” and moved along.

The Remy and “Ol’ Girl” discussion came after a question about the new “Ladies Night” she mentioned at a show with Remy and Cardi B over the weekend. While Kim clarified that there is no “Ladies Night” sequel in the works, she confirmed she’d be open to something similar because as she put it “I’m a hustler first” and the original garnered her “a Grammy nomination and several MTV [award] nominations” and went double platinum.

So, Kim is standing with Remy, just like you thought she would. Though, even after years of beef between Nicki and Rem, that might not get us any closer to a response from the Queen of the Barbs.