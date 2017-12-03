Lil Peep’s Fans, Friends, And Fellow Musicians Paid Their Respects At His Hometown Memorial Service

12.03.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Family and friends of the late Lil Peep showed up in droves to Long Island, New York to pay their respects to the musician in an emotional live-streamed memorial. Over the hour-long ceremony, Peep’s songs were played as fans sang along, arm in arm, and a cover of his song “Awful Things,” performed by Good Charlotte, was screened for those in attendance.

As people took turns remembering him for his music and fashion sense, his mother Liza Womack recalled his rejection of those who marginalized others in society, painting a picture of a man with a massive heart that was beating for those around him, not just another rapper glorifying drugs: “Gus understood that many good people suffered injustice because of what they looked like or how much money they had. He saw how the cool kids who lived in the fancy neighborhoods looked down on his friends who lived in the projects – and looked down on his own family who lived in an apartment and drove an old Nissan. Gus got fed up with that world. He rejected it.”

After the service, hundreds of Lil Peep’s most passionate fans laid roses on the beach, including one man who stripped nearly bare and ran into the cold water with a rose in hand.

Around The Web

TAGSLil Peep

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP