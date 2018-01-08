Colorful Floridian rapper Lil Pump ended 2017 on quite a roll, but it looks like he won’t be resting on his laurels to start the new year. Just three days into 2018, Pump set his corner of the internet abuzz with excitement for his latest single, a collaboration with DJ Carnage apparently entitled “Shynee.” The 17-year-old previewed the track on his Instagram and Twitter, energetically bouncing along to the extremely bass-heavy beat from Carnage and shaking his fuschia dreads as he sang along to the infectious chorus.

Pump has exploded onto the scene thanks to a wildly engaged fan base — a fan base he’s more than happy to play off of to promote new material. “pump x dj carnage Shynee Comment if I should drop this this week,” he captioned the video. His energized base responded with enthusiasm, generating over 4 million views on Instagram and retweeting the Twitter post over 40,000 times. With his prior single, “Gucci Gang,” peaking at no. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, expect “Shynee” to be successful as well.

Aside from “Shynee,” Pump still has a joint mixtape with Lil Yachty lined up as well, which means the “D Rose” rapper may be even more difficult to avoid than he already was. Whether you hate him or love him, Lil Pump is going to be around for a while and it looks like he isn’t going anywhere but up.