Here’s The Reason Lil Uzi Vert Just Canceled His Tour With Playboi Carti

10.19.17 60 mins ago

Getty Image

Many people were excited to see Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti on their upcoming 16*29 tour — but stop. Wait a minute. That’s apparently what Uzi decided to do, halting the tour because he needs to “focus.” The rhymer recently announced the decision on his Twitter account.

It’s unclear whether Uzi’s need to “focus” refers to his creative process or something else. After the reception to his latest LUV is Rage 2 project, he may be looking to keep his fans satisfied by dropping his next studio album as soon as possible. Given that the tour is named after a joint mixtape that Uzi and Carti are reportedly working on, maybe they want to have that completed and released before the North American winter tour.

Hopefully Uzi’s fans aren’t too disappointed and realize even if they won’t get live music, they may get new music even sooner.

The tour was set to embark on the entirety of North America, not only with Uzi and Carti but SOB x RBE and G Herbo who Uzi collaborated with on the Chicago rhymer’s long-awaited Humble Beast project. The nationwide — and beyond — demand is a sign that Uzi’s star is ascending, and he may be here to stay beyond the “3 to 5 years” he recently gave himself. Not bad for a “mumble rapper.”

Around The Web

TAGSLil Uzi VertPlayboi Carti

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP