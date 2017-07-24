Lil Uzi Vert released a group of loose tracks over the weekend, but he says they are not from Luv Is Rage 2, which has experienced multiple delays.

While the “XO Tour Lif3” rapper from Philly has been taking criticism for no-showing at Soundset, responding to criticism of his sartorial choices, and throwing himself from great heights whenever he does perform, he also found time to record an EP’s worth of throwaway tracks that apparently didn’t make the cut for his oft-delayed follow-up to popular album/mixtape Luv Is Rage.

The 8-track playlist is doused liberally in DJ drops from Aphilliates’ DJ Drama and DJ Cannon, who signed Uzi to their Generation Now label, which may limit replay value for some fans. However, as Uzi released these loose joints through his label bosses’ Gangsta Grillz show on Shade45 with the disclaimer, “Ya’ll thought them songs was on Luv Is Rage 2? We coming way harder than that,” the tracks were probably released to hold listeners over until Uzi can secure a hard release date for his highly anticipated LP.

Y'all thought them songs was on luv is rage 🙄 we coming way harder den dat 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔊🦇2® — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 24, 2017

Fans gave the untitled tracks unofficial names, such as “Bag,” which features Young Thug, “Let You Know,” “Walking Around With A Bank,” “Loaded,” and “Pet.” Earlier this month, Uzi also released “Alone Time,” “Curve,” and “Repercussions,” and all three three found their way to the unofficial playlist, which can be found on Uzi’s official Soundcloud, and played above.