Tonight at 12 🦇….2 the album ®🚧

Okay Bye 🤓⚰️🔥® pic.twitter.com/c5WoiiejcO — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) August 24, 2017

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing the Luv Is Rage 2 mixtape for some time now, and after all the delays, it’s finally happening, as Uzi has confirmed that at midnight tonight, Luv Is Rage 2 will be out.

Rumors that the album would drop at midnight were fueled this morning by French website masilia2007.fr, which posted album art and a 16-song tracklist. As HotNewHipHop notes, the site has a pretty strong history of correctly predicting these sorts of things, so it seems reasonable to believe that their rumored tracklist, which features guest spots from The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams, could be legitimate.

We knew that the mixtape’s release was imminent, since producer Maaly Raw said in late July that the project was “basically done” and that they had a deadline from Atlantic Records:

“We’ll be in the studio from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. We basically sleep there. Uzi works fast, real fast. I’ll pull up a beat, he’ll do it. He’ll hop right up and wanna work on the next one right after that. It just be like that, all day.”

The rapper previously shared a five-pack of tracks that didn’t make the cut for the mixtape because “we coming way harder [than that],” so check those out here and find the rumored Luv Is Rage 2 tracklist below.

1. “Two”

2. “444+222”

3. “Sauce It Up”

4. “No Sleep Leak”

5. “The Way Life Goes”

6. “For Real”

7. “Feelings Mutual”

8. “Neon Guts” (Feat. Pharrell Williams)

9. “Early 20 Rager”

10. “Unfazed” (Feat. The Weeknd)

11. “Pretty Mami”

12. “How To Talk”

13. “X”

14. “Malfunction”

15. “Dark Queen”

16. “Xo Tour Llif3”