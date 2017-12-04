Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Uzi Vert borrows a little inspiration from Kanye West for his latest video featuring Nicki Minaj. Reminiscent of the video for Kanye’s 2007 hit “Flashing Lights,” the video for “The Way Life Goes (Remix)” features a wilderness rapper burial scene after Uzi spends the majority of the clip tied to a tree in a forest and being hounded by a big, mean guard dog.

Eventually, Uzi’s jilted ex-lover arrives to put him out of his misery, which she does by smothering him with a plastic bag. She also deserves credit for planning; she’s already dug the hole into which she intends to disappear the poor emo-rapper, who looks too bored to be distraught with his predicament.

Meanwhile, Nicki is posted up in a log cabin with a very big Bowie knife as she mugs and poses for the camera while growling threats, and cooing come-ons in her typical Nicki Minaj fashion.

The original version of “The Way Life Goes” appeared on Lil Uzi Vert’s latest album, Luv Is Rage 2, while both artists teased the remix for a few months before finally giving it a release in early November. The video will likely keep both the track and Luv Is Rage 2 buzzing for a bit longer, which might be exactly the kind of cheering up Uzi needs as he recovers from mourning fellow colorful rapper Lil Peep.