Lil Wayne Is Back In The Studio With Some Surprising Names Just Days After Suffering Several Seizures

#Lil Wayne
Contributing Writer
09.07.17

#Confirmed … @liltunechi

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on

Scares with seizures aren’t exactly new for Lil Wayne, the rapper suffers from epilepsy and has been dealing with the disorder for years. This week he suffered several seizures in Chicago and the situation was serious enough that he had to cancel a show and will likely be on the shelf for a short time. It’s been reported that his hectic and legendary work rate is part of the reason for his latest bout with seizures, but apparently that’s not slowing Weezy down as he’s already back in the studio, and with a few surprising names.

Scott Stortch and Damian Lillard posted pictures in the studio working with Wayne on Thursday, and Tune was all smiles just days after his seizures in Chicago. Wayne clearly respects the NBA All-Star’s prowess on the mic because this isn’t the first time he’s made the time to work with Dame, as the duo collaborated on ““Loyal to the Soil” on Dame’s debut album The Letter O, and just like Lillard said recently they’re getting back together to work on his new album.

It seems that Wayne was also working with Scott Storch in the same studio session as well. “My boy from back in Miami,” Scott said on Instagram with a picture from the session. “Now he’s healthy and we making some #hits in Los Angeles.” Stortch seemingly took a sabbatical from rap a few years back as he was knee deep in financial woes, trouble with the law and bouts with addiction. Now, he’s on the comeback trail, and with his history of hit making he’s not a bad name to call on when you need some production, and apparently Damian and Wayne did exactly that.

My boy from back in Miami @liltunechi now he's healthy and we making some #hits in Los Angeles 💯🎹🔥 @melyssa_lp 🙌

A post shared by Scott Storch (@scottstorchofficial) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDLil WayneSCOTT STORCH

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 9 hours ago 4 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP