Lil Wayne’s ‘Like A Man’ Is A Bouncy, House-Inspired Tour Through The Strangest Mind In Hip-Hop

#Lil Wayne
08.08.17 1 hour ago

It’s always a cause for celebration when we get new Weezy. With the New Orleans rapper still embroiled in label disputes with Cash Money Records, holding up his long-awaited, “Pharma Bro”-owned Carter 5 album, any snippets, loose releases, or guest verses like the one on Ty Dolla Sign’s “Love U Better” are always appreciated by Wayne’s fans.

Wayne’s newest, “Like A Man,” is an even bigger treat, as he dives headfirst into house music, a pool he’d previously only dipped his toe in on tracks with Nicki Minaj, like “Truffle Butter,” and David Guetta collab “Light My Body Up.” Wayne can pretty much rap over anything, and this joint produced by his longtime recording engineer/producer ONHEL proves it, as he effortlessly sits in the pocket created by the four-on-the-floor beat, rhyming at a speed that suggests his time off hasn’t dulled his edge — if anything, he’s hungrier than ever, with punchlines like “‘Rarri all pink like, ‘F*ck breast cancer'” proving he’s still fond of off-kilter one-liners and puns.

The content isn’t anything we haven’t heard from Wayne in the past: Money, drugs, and sexual filth (“I’m about to treat her p*ssy like crash course”), but rarely has he executed so well. Check the track out above, and continue to keep your fingers crossed that Birdman Williams finally gets around to listening to Rick Ross’ album and realizes how much nicer it’d be for him to let Wayne out of that contract.

