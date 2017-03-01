Lil Wayne’s New Spring Tour Is Another Sign Of Life

Getty Image

While the battle between Lil Wayne and Cash Money founder Birdman seems to have reached a sort of stalemate phase without much movement from either side, Weezy appears to be doing what he can to stay busy. The Young Money rapper has just announced a brand new run of live shows, dubbed the Kloser 2 U tour. For now at least, it’s a collection of 12-dates spread out across the U.S. that’s scheduled to kick off with a performance in Louisville, Kentucky on April 14.

Additionally, Wayne also has a number of festival appearances scheduled as well this Summer, like the annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in June. So, while the holdup on the release of Wayne’s long-gestating next album Tha Carter V drags on and on with seemingly no end in sight, we can take some solace in catching Tunechi’s greatest hits live while we wait.

Check out all of the announced dates below to see if Weezy is coming to a town near you.

o4/14– Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

o4/15–Madison, Wisconsin @ Orpheum Theater

o4/19–Anaheim, California @ House Of Blues

o4/20–San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

o4/21–Hollywood, California @ Hollywood Palladium

o4/27–Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ The Criterion

o4/28–Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

o4/30–Houston @ Revention Music Center

o5/02–Nashville, Tennessee @ Revention Music Center

o5/08–Atlanta, Georgia @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

o5/10–Grand Rapids @ Monroe Live

o5/11–Detroit, Michigan @ Fox Theatre