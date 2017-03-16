Rick Ross Buys Back The Block

Lil Wayne Enjoyed Rick Ross Dissing Birdman Like You Knew He Would

#Lil Wayne #Rick Ross
Contributing Writer
03.16.17

Hopefully, whenever this is all over we’ll look back and see this as the beginning of the series of events that led to Lil Wayne being freed from Cash Money records and finally being able to release music as he sees fit. Hopefully.

More likely however, is that the scathing Rick Ross track “Idols Become Rivals” where Rozay scorches Birdman for his shady business practices will only make things worse between Lil Wayne, Birdman, Cash Money Records and everybody else locked into a series of lawsuits over unpaid royalties and the ability to release music.

Either way, Wayne heard Rozay’s message loud and clear, and took to Twitter to respond to Ross’ track and his comments on Instagram, saying “that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start,” and telling him “I needed that.”

As mentioned before, Wayne’s entire situation with Birdman is depressing. It’s clear, all he wants is what’s owed to him and the ability to release music, including his much-anticipated album Tha Carter V. It’s the ugly side of the business that gets in the way of what is supposed to be art, and while Weezy has overcome that to release music through loopholes in the system, he’s still limited in what he can do and clearly frustrated.

So yeah, hopefully this is the first brick in the bridge that will get everybody past this situation and get Wayne back on a roll. But I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Rick Ross
TAGSbirdmanLil WayneRick Ross
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP