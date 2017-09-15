Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

However you feel about Lil Yachty’s colorful hair, his sparkling diamond smile, or his unusual, laid-back, sing-song flow — positive or negative — you’d be hard pressed to find a complaint about the infectious Teenage Emotions standout “Better,” which gets a relaxing, Castaway-themed music video today, complete with a cameo from dancehall legend Popcaan.

The former King of the Teens (he turned 20 just a few weeks ago, on the 23rd of August) finds himself marooned on a beautiful tropical island, but is rescued from his isolation by his dream girl. The pair retreat to Yachty’s island hideaway for a sensual night in (what else is there to do on a deserted beach, after all?), serenaded by guest UK singer/rapper Stefflon Don.

Yachty’s rollout for Teenage Emotions has been impeccable, from the prom-themed video for “Bring It Back,” to the amusement park outing in “Forever Young,” he’s been pushing the album hard to make up for its disappointing release-week sales with long-term legs.

As he says in the lyrics to “Better,” “Everything in life won’t always be pleasure / You work for the treasure, just to live even more.” Whether or not you feel Yachty is “ruining hip-hop,” at the very least, you have to admit he lives by his words. Yachty keeps it real.