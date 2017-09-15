Lil Yachty Gets Marooned On A Paradise Island With His Lady Love In The ‘Better’ Video

09.15.17 1 hour ago

However you feel about Lil Yachty’s colorful hair, his sparkling diamond smile, or his unusual, laid-back, sing-song flow — positive or negative — you’d be hard pressed to find a complaint about the infectious Teenage Emotions standout “Better,” which gets a relaxing, Castaway-themed music video today, complete with a cameo from dancehall legend Popcaan.

The former King of the Teens (he turned 20 just a few weeks ago, on the 23rd of August) finds himself marooned on a beautiful tropical island, but is rescued from his isolation by his dream girl. The pair retreat to Yachty’s island hideaway for a sensual night in (what else is there to do on a deserted beach, after all?), serenaded by guest UK singer/rapper Stefflon Don.

Yachty’s rollout for Teenage Emotions has been impeccable, from the prom-themed video for “Bring It Back,” to the amusement park outing in “Forever Young,” he’s been pushing the album hard to make up for its disappointing release-week sales with long-term legs.

As he says in the lyrics to “Better,” “Everything in life won’t always be pleasure / You work for the treasure, just to live even more.” Whether or not you feel Yachty is “ruining hip-hop,” at the very least, you have to admit he lives by his words. Yachty keeps it real.

Around The Web

TAGSLil YachtyPopcaanStefflon Donteenage emotions

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 hours ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP