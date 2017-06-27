Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Enter into a discussion about rap with any real hip-hop head and sooner or later you’re either going to find yourself either listing your top-five favorite artists, or ranking the discography of a specific individual. Don’t ask me why this happens, it just does. More often than not, these conversations eventually turn to that omnipresent force from the “Great White North,” Aubrey Drake Graham.

Recently, Lil Yachty sat down for an interview with Montreality, and as so often happens, the subject of Drake’s discography came up. After shouting out the 6 God multiple times — “That n***a Drake is f*cking dope bro! I ain’t trying to be suss or nothing, but I really respect Drake, one-hundred percent — Lil Boat seemed to struggle picking out his favorite Drizzy albums.

When all was said and done, “Take Care is always going to be number one on my list, personally,” Yachty said, which, yeah, that checks out. After that he put Views in the second position, which considering the polarizing nature of that record amongst Drake detractors and stans alike officially qualifies Yachty’s ranking as a hot take, before filling out the rest of his list with So Far Gone, Thank Me Later, What A Time to Be Alive, and If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

I personally think he’s selling More Life short by leaving it off entirely, but that’s just me. Let us know how you rank Drake’s albums in the comments section below.