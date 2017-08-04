Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Yachty released the video for “Forever Young,” featuring Diplo, from his debut album, Teenage Emotions today, and it’s an endearing peek into the young star’s hopes and dreams.

The “Peek A Boo” rapper has been getting a pretty fair amount of shine lately, showing up on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon to perform a cool, Simpsons-themed freestyle with The Roots, sharing his thoughts on the 2017 XXL Freshmen class (he likes the class, but wasn’t too fond of the cipher), and killing his performance of “iSpy” on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Kyle.

He also seems like a straight up fun dude to hang around with, judging from the videos for “Forever Young” and his guest appearance — in adorable little kid form — in the clip for Seattle rapper Macklemore’s latest single, “Marmalade.” “Forever Young” depicts the typical, “best day ever” sort of teenage date: A trip to the amusement park with your crush, riding roller coasters and water slides, driving go-karts, and cuddling on the ferris wheel.

All the while, Yachty sings of wishing to be young forever, with the sort “I wish this moment could last” verve that could only come from a young adult with the whole world in front of them and endless possibilities for the future. Check out the video above and see if it sparks any fond memories — or date ideas.