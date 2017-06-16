Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It was only a month ago Lil Yachty made his late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and now he’s back on the late night circuit with his own segment, showing off some of the rapping skills his pundits claim he doesn’t possess. Boat joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rip through a 3-minute rap about 59 separate Simpsons characters with some help from The Roots.

Over a reworked instrumental of the Simpsons infamous theme song, Yachty spouts out all of the names in a competent rap for the entire video as Jimmy shuffles through accompanying flash cards to match each bar. What Yacthy’s connection to the show is, well that’s anybody’s guess but he did recently unveil an impressive Bart Simpson chain, inspired by Gucci Mane and rocking Yachty’s own trademark red dreads.

YACHTY SIMPSON. SHOUT OUT @jonnyg78 MY BROTHER HOOKIN ME UP. MY OG @laflare1017 FOR THE INSPIRATION A post shared by KING BOAT #fortheyouth (@lilyachty) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

So maybe he’s just a diehard fan, and has been sitting on lines like “Flanders, store just for left handers / Bar in the basement, call in Rex Banner / Two sons called Todd and Rod / Whose mom Maude got t-shirt clocked to God” for years and he’s been waiting to blurt them out at the perfect time. Whatever the case, Lil Boat doesn’t seem too bothered by those poor sales numbers for his debut album and he’s back to bringing joy to the world one viral video at a time.