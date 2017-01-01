Lil Yachty Spent New Year’s Eve At The One Place You’d Least Expect

Instagram

Happy New Year, friends! While you were out vomiting shots of Henny last night, or, if you’re #washed like me, getting the best sleep of your life, Lil Yachty was ringing in the new year by giving God all the glory. Boat spent New Year’s Eve at church with the homies.

A hot commodity right now, Yachty likely turned down a good chunk of money to spend the last day of 2016 and the first day of 2017 with his personal lord and savior Jesus Christ. The rapper took to Instagram and shared the reasoning behind his decision to attend church rather than getting lit at the club. In short, it’s been a terrific year for him.