Gucci Mane Responds To Clone Rumors

Lil Yachty Spent New Year’s Eve At The One Place You’d Least Expect

01.01.17 2 hours ago

Instagram

Happy New Year, friends! While you were out vomiting shots of Henny last night, or, if you’re #washed like me, getting the best sleep of your life, Lil Yachty was ringing in the new year by giving God all the glory. Boat spent New Year’s Eve at church with the homies.

A hot commodity right now, Yachty likely turned down a good chunk of money to spend the last day of 2016 and the first day of 2017 with his personal lord and savior Jesus Christ. The rapper took to Instagram and shared the reasoning behind his decision to attend church rather than getting lit at the club. In short, it’s been a terrific year for him.

TAGSLil Yachty

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 3 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP