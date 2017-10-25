Reebok

With the success of Kanye West’s Yeezy line of Adidas, athletic apparel companies have been scrambling to scoop up more celebrity endorsers as rappers and singers replace athletes as the ultimate arbiters of “cool” in the footwear game. For example, Reebok has made it a point to work with big names in music like Gucci Mane, Future, Rae Sremmurd, MGK, and even Amber Rose, and now has added “King Of The Youth” Lil Yachty to their ever-expanding roster of brand ambassadors. Yachty posted the announcement to his Instagram along with the caption, “Thank You Reebok, For This Opportunity. I’m More Than Appreciative. #Family”

New addition to Team @reebok 🙂 Thank You Reebok, For This Opportunity. I'm More Than Appreciative.. #Family A post shared by King boat (@lilyachty) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Specifically, Yachty will be paired (no pun intended) with the Workout sneaker model through upcoming campaigns and events. The Workout originally came into the spotlight in New Orleans during the ’90s as popular rap group the Hot Boys nicknamed the sneaker the “Solja,” increasing the shoe’s popularity throughout the Southern region of the US, including in Yachty’s native Atlanta. Yachty actually joins Gucci Mane as the Workout’s primary representative; Guwop debuted his own look on the straightforward, retro-styled shoe only a week ago with the Workout Plus EG. While Gucci was pictured with three different colorways, Yachty opts for a clean white pair in his images, matching his white, dotted t-shirt and popping against his bold pastel pink slacks.

