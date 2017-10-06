Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ATL duo Lil Yachty and Young Thug have linked up again to release the surreal video for their collaboration “On Me,” from Quality Control’s upcoming compilation album due in November. The video features the two exuberant, oddball rappers hanging out with models, illusionists, and adorable puppies as they throw a house party for the ages and rap about — what else — money, clothes, cars, and girls in their trademark, unconventional styles. There’s also contortionists, freaky BDSM imagery, and a sideways optical illusion room for Yachty to rap in. The clip was directed by Liam Macrae, while “On Me” is produced by longtime Lil Yachty collaborator Isaac Bynum.

The new Quality Control compilation will be the label’s first since 2014’s Solid Foundation mixtape, which included guest spots from Migos and Rich The Kid. The label has quietly been building its resume, with Quavo, Takeoff, Offset, and Yachty all branching out and taking advantage of the explosion of their respective platforms over the last year. The last time Lil Yachty and Young Thug worked together was on Yachty’s “Been Through A Lot” from his album Teenage Emotions, after they proved their supreme chemistry on with their verses on “Mixtape” from Chance The Rapper’s acclaimed album Coloring Book.