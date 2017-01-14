The Primer: 10 LL Cool J Songs Everyone Should Know

LL Cool J rendered himself as the “G.O.A.T.” long before the term got loosely tossed around on the internet. In his prime, the idea was hard to argue. He demolished verses, opponents, and serenaded the panties off women. The best of both worlds coincided to turn LL into a superstar with a discography that’s hard to rival.
With 13 albums under LL’s belt, slimming down to the essential LL Cool J songs gets tough. He’s done it all: storytelling records, aggressive lyrical onslaughts, crossover hits…and he’s been blazing trails ever since Krush Groove hit theaters. We narrowed a catalog of 100s of songs down to 10. This is The Primer.
1. “I Need Love”
LL Cool J’s influence on the culture adds plenty of weight to his G.O.A.T. argument. “I Need Love” came out in a time where every rapper wanted to be hard. Instead of following suit, Cool J stared at the back of the wall and let his conscious call. If you started rapping the beginning of the song to a crowd of people, I’m certain they’d be able to keep it going.
2. “Mama Said Knock You Out”
Critics declared LL Cool J as someone who lost his foothold in the game by 1991. Then his grandmother gave him the inspiration to drop a haymaker in “Mama Said Knock You Out.” It not only silenced the people against it, the single went Gold and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1992. Not for nothing, lyrically this is also one of L’s hardest-hitting songs.
No deepest bluest, I mean the man’s hat was like a shark fin.
He actually says that line in “I’m Bad”.
This list is brilliant. Closest I would say to being perfect (with ten as a cutoff).
But, if you were to expand it by five, I would add:
“The Boomin’ System”
“Going Back to Cali”
“Big Ole Butt”
“Jingling Baby”
“Back Seat (of My Jeep)”
(Bonus: Headsprung – I did not like that record at the time, but it was because as always, Timbo was ahead of his time with the production)
This post made me realize how ill Ladies Love, was.
Boomin system is so slept on
Good additions. Though I would have I’m the Type of Guy, just to hear him say “pudding is delicious.”
back seat of my jeep was teaching a young brother how to get his mack on. ill vibes
Pink Cookies almost derails the list (Not “Back Seat” or “”Ill Bomb”), but outside of that, I am cool with the rest. Kinda wild that with this list, LL’s complete career crescendo about 20 years ago before he devoted more and more time to singles on one segment of fanbase (Outside of occasionally left turn like “Headsprung”)….
I love Pink Cookies. I still have it on cassette single. It may not be a highly talked about LL song, but for whatever reason, I have always thought it was dope from the moment I heard it.
“I’ll take 30 electric chairs, and put ’em in a classroom, 30 MCs, and set ’em free from their doom.”
And then he goes on to reference thirty emcees in the song? Dope.
It being only 10 songs derails it for me. Certain artists are above the constraints. LL isn’t a blip on the radar of the Hip Hop history books.
Goin’ Back to Cali and Jingling Baby’s omission are criminal. Also I want to point out that Walking with a Panther might be the greatest album cover in rap history.
I wish y’all could’ve put Ill Bomb in this but this a dope list regardless.
This is actually pretty solid for a 10 list
I was like 9 or 10 when survival of the illest came out so when I heard there was an LL song at the end dissing someone. First i was thinking the hey lover, I need love, doing it guy?! Then return of the ripper happened to me…. 👀👀👀💣💣💣🔥🔥🔥
LL held rap down for years but it’s like niggax act like that never happened
WHEN YOU FIRST WALKED IN, I AIN’T KNOW WHAT TO THINK, CUZ YOU GRABBED THE MICROPHONE LIKE YOUR BOOTY DON’T STINK.
solid list , everyone has already touched on the additions I would make.
Only one I would add is Kanday, That beat was dope, and the one that showed who had them skills on the lunch tables.
Hey Love Remix
Jingling Baby Remix
Father
Luv U Better
Jack The Ripper
Boomin System (I remember the summer when every car was playing this! You could literally hear it every 10 mins…Then you would get that 1 car with the expensive system and they would play it at an ignorant high level! Had old folks pissed off that whole year…LOL! good memories)
Maaaaaan, you could have also included “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” or “I Need A Beat”…but very solid list.
Listening to “I’m Bad” again makes me wish scratchin’ never faded from rap songs entirely.
i gotta throw a vote in for ILL Bomb off the Tunnel album ( RiP to Big Kap) that shit was sooooooooooooooooo new york. mean. infinite funk flex bombs.
Hey Lover is in my top 20 all time joints overall. boyz 2 men killed it, LL killed it, flawless execution. shout outs to Freddie Jackson
Hearing Ill Bomb in whip gives me the chills.
i shot ya remix. mannn whew that was fire. so when niggas hate the DJ Khaled rappers being all friendly and gay and wanting to collaborate foh. this collaboration is legendary.
keith murray and prodigy had beef at this time, keith always bugged out, prodigy mightve had the best verse, fat joe went in, this is the 1st time i ever heard Foxy Brown and we went to high school together, she was prolific for this moment we was all like who the fuck is that??? she stole the show.
then LL with “female rappers too i dont give a fuck boo”
classic.
yup!
LL got a strong 25-30 songs for real.
Boomin system, pink cookies are my fave LL joints. Walking with a panther my favorite LL album