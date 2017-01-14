The Primer: 10 LL Cool J Songs Everyone Should Know

Getty Image

LL Cool J rendered himself as the “G.O.A.T.” long before the term got loosely tossed around on the internet. In his prime, the idea was hard to argue. He demolished verses, opponents, and serenaded the panties off women. The best of both worlds coincided to turn LL into a superstar with a discography that’s hard to rival.

With 13 albums under LL’s belt, slimming down to the essential LL Cool J songs gets tough. He’s done it all: storytelling records, aggressive lyrical onslaughts, crossover hits…and he’s been blazing trails ever since Krush Groove hit theaters. We narrowed a catalog of 100s of songs down to 10. This is The Primer.

1. “I Need Love”

LL Cool J’s influence on the culture adds plenty of weight to his G.O.A.T. argument. “I Need Love” came out in a time where every rapper wanted to be hard. Instead of following suit, Cool J stared at the back of the wall and let his conscious call. If you started rapping the beginning of the song to a crowd of people, I’m certain they’d be able to keep it going.

2. “Mama Said Knock You Out”





Critics declared LL Cool J as someone who lost his foothold in the game by 1991. Then his grandmother gave him the inspiration to drop a haymaker in “Mama Said Knock You Out.” It not only silenced the people against it, the single went Gold and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1992. Not for nothing, lyrically this is also one of L’s hardest-hitting songs.