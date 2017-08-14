Logic Was Immortalized With A Guest Appearance On ‘Rick And Morty’

08.14.17

Logic has had quite the year, topping the charts with his first No. 1 album Everybody with a massive 247,000 units moved in its first week, and a few months later the album is closing in on gold. While that’s quite the accomplishment, the self-described nerd and sci-fi fan might call the honor he received on Sunday night his biggest moment of the year as he was immortalized with a cameo on Adult Swim’s cult-favorite Rick And Morty.

Logic played himself, and spit a few bars for a brand new song, clearly made specifically for the show. They even drew him a special photo for the occasion, drawn to mimic his The Incredible True Story album cover from 2015.

The 27-year-old rapper wasn’t the only big name who made an appearance in Sunday’s episode, as Christian Slater, Gillian Jacobs and Lance Reddick all popped up in animated form in one way or another.

Rick And Morty surprised their rapid fans with an April Fools Day premiere to kick off the much-anticipated and long-awaited third season, then went on hiatus until late July, which had fans salivating even more. The new season has been full of quirks showing off its brilliance, and while the hiatus was frustrating, the show has more than made up for lost time since its return.

