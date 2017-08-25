Getty Image

It’s not quite clear what’s going on with Nicki Minaj right now. She continues to release new music — both her own tracks and guest appearances on other people’s songs — but she doesn’t appear to be angling towards a new album. But those songs continue to chart on Billboard, pushing her record for most Hot 100 hits by a woman ever even higher, and giving her tons of Twitter fodder for whenever she’s in the mood to brag a little. So, while it seems that she’s a little rudderless in her career at the moment, she keeps churning out work.

The latest from Nicki is a posse-cut of sorts with 21 Savage and Offset from Migos titled “No Flag,” produced by London On Da Track. Nicki has been tweeting about it recently, and it’s finally arrived on a night when she plans to be a part of three new songs. For her verse, Nicki dips into her tried and true well of “These b*tches is my sons” bars, chirping “These bitches is my sons, but they daddy ain’t bust in me” towards her nameless detractors. Later she adds another jab “I ain’t f*ckin with you sis, we ain’t with the incest,” but before people start taking guesses and assuming the lines are about Cardi B, Nicki was quick to shut that down on Twitter. Plus, Cardi’s maybe, probably boyfriend Offset is on the track, so that would just be silly.

Check out “No Flag” from Nicki Minaj, Offset, 21 Savage and London On Da Track below.