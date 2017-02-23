Getty Image

London’s Wireless Festival has announced its headliners and headliner-adjacent stars for 2017. This isn’t even the full lineup, but this three-day fest already looks to be a who’s who of hip-hop and R&B on both sides of the pond. The top slots go to Chance The Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd holding down Friday through Sunday, respectively.

Move away from the top line and the acts get no less strong. Chance will be teed up by Bryson Tiller, G-Eazy, his sometime collaborator Noname, Lil Dicky, Flatbush Zombies and Post Malone among others. Skepta’s day will feature fellow grime heavyweight Wiley, as well as a trio of oddball rap acts from the states in Young Thug, Lil Yachty and Rae Sremmurd.

But the Weeknd might just have the strongest set backing him up. Before Abel takes the stage, Wireless attendees will be treated to sets by Nas, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Wizkid, Lil Uzi Vert and Desiigner. Mike Skinner (b.k.a. ’00s Brit-rap star The Streets) will perform with his new act Tonga. It’s going to be great, is what we’re saying.

Wireless Festival 2017 goes down from July 7-July 9 in Finsbury Park in London. Keep an eye out for more stars — those TBA “special guests” — and snag some passes here.