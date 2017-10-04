Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Everybody got vices,” says Ludacris on his new single, appropriately titled “Vices,” and spends two verses flexing his dextrous flow to list a few of his own. They’re about what you’d expect: Women, weed, and drink, with the latter two being characterized as the first. There’s no word yet where this particular song may end up or if it’s just a random loosie, but it serves as a nice reminder that despite the burgeoning film career and the hosting gig on MTV’s Fear Factor reboot, Chris Bridges still has a gift of gab and a passion for rapping. He also plans to release an accompanying music video tonight (October 4), posting some typically hilarious-looking screenshots to his Instagram featuring a cartoonish alter ego character and some hyperbolically huge versions of the above mentioned bad habits.

And while the Atlanta representative hasn’t been seen much on that front this year, he did release the hilarious “Vitamin D” video with those hilariously computer-generated abs and settled his prior tiff with Toronto native Drake at the Billboard Music Awards. He also pulled up at the Red Bull Culture Clash in Atlanta to the delight of Mike Will Made-It’s supporters but was unfortunately outshined by Jermaine Dupri. Maybe it was the generation gap, but that gap didn’t stop a crowd of protesters from borrowing his 2001 hit “Move” to send a political message.

Check out some screenshots from the upcoming “Vices” music video below.

Back on my Ludicrous Shit! Pun intended “Vices” Video debut tmrw 10:30pm EST on B.E.T. A post shared by @ludacris on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Ignorance at its finest. 👌🏾 #vices A post shared by @ludacris on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT