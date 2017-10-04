Ludacris Comes Clean About His Unsurprising ‘Vices’ With His Latest Single

#Ludacris
10.04.17 1 hour ago

“Everybody got vices,” says Ludacris on his new single, appropriately titled “Vices,” and spends two verses flexing his dextrous flow to list a few of his own. They’re about what you’d expect: Women, weed, and drink, with the latter two being characterized as the first. There’s no word yet where this particular song may end up or if it’s just a random loosie, but it serves as a nice reminder that despite the burgeoning film career and the hosting gig on MTV’s Fear Factor reboot, Chris Bridges still has a gift of gab and a passion for rapping. He also plans to release an accompanying music video tonight (October 4), posting some typically hilarious-looking screenshots to his Instagram featuring a cartoonish alter ego character and some hyperbolically huge versions of the above mentioned bad habits.

And while the Atlanta representative hasn’t been seen much on that front this year, he did release the hilarious “Vitamin D” video with those hilariously computer-generated abs and settled his prior tiff with Toronto native Drake at the Billboard Music Awards. He also pulled up at the Red Bull Culture Clash in Atlanta to the delight of Mike Will Made-It’s supporters but was unfortunately outshined by Jermaine Dupri. Maybe it was the generation gap, but that gap didn’t stop a crowd of protesters from borrowing his 2001 hit “Move” to send a political message.

Check out some screenshots from the upcoming “Vices” music video below.

Ignorance at its finest. 👌🏾 #vices

A post shared by @ludacris on

Anybody want to take a hit? “Vices”

A post shared by @ludacris on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ludacris
TAGSLUDACRIS

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP