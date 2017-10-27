Getty Image

Lupe Fiasco has long been one of the most talented MCs in the game, both in the current landscape and in rap history, but one of the biggest criticisms of Lu over his career is his apparent willingness to sacrifice musical quality for lyricism. At times it’s as if lyricism is an exercise for him, and he wants to show off his dexterity and superior talents, music be damned.

Well, Lupe decided to tackle the criticism head on Friday on Twitter, and he may have been motivated by our discussion of whether or not he’s overrated or underrated, and confirmed that yes, lyricism trumps making “the best music” in his eyes. “I don’t make the best “music” & I never will. Cuz I don’t really care about music. I care about bars. My first raps weren’t even wrote 2 music,” Lupe said in a series of tweets. “People talk as if I’m overrated or underrated. I always say you can always find something about me that you will like and things you’ll hate. But when it comes 2 lyrics (which is the ONLY thing I care about) you’d be very hard pressed 2say I’m not one of the best ever (The Best Ever) for real.”

He also went on to explain the inception of his track “Dumb It Down,” and how Jay-Z telling him he was “nice” was really his only aspiration he ever had in rap, and how when Jay did co-sign him he was essentially done with rap. It’s an enthralling read, straight from the musicians mouth (or thumbs) and can been seen in full below.

Dumb it down was initially called “Space Traveling” and was meant to be a stream of consciousness bar fest. My A&R didn’t like the hook — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

So we changed the hook to “Dumb It Down” to balance out how deep the verses were. It was a huge impact on rap at the time. No regrets. — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

Once I met Jay-Z and he said I was nice. I was actually done with rap. My initial passions have always been Science and theoretical physics — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

This was probably about 2003. I was always comfortable in my own skin & hated everything about the music biz. So once I got my Jay-z co-sign — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

Who was unquestionably my favorite rapper at the time. It wasn’t anything left for me personally that I wanted to achieve as a rapper — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

I never felt I was the best but I knew that I had moments of unquestioned brilliance that earned my place among the rappers I respected — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

People talk as if I’m overrated or underrated. I always say you can always find something about me that you will like and things you’ll hate — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

But when it comes 2 lyrics (which is the ONLY thing I care about) you’d be very hard pressed 2say I’m not one of the best ever #TBE for real — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

I don’t say that to boast just a recognition of the work I’ve put in on the pen going on nearly 20 years non stop. — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

I dont make the best “music” & I never will. Cuz I don’t really care about music. I care about bars. My first raps werent even wrote 2 music — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

Outside of that I time to time try to make songs that uplift and inspire and inform. I feels it’s my redemption from running the streets — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

The L’s I take I look at as my earthly karma for my past. So I humbly accept that without too much protest. — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

But my strife with Atlantic was real. My getting blackballed for being political is real. For standing up to the journalists & bullshitters — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017

All that was very real and it continues to this day. The only thing that gives me motivation is my fans and my bars. & that’s all I need 👍🏾 — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 27, 2017