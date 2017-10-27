Lupe Fiasco has long been one of the most talented MCs in the game, both in the current landscape and in rap history, but one of the biggest criticisms of Lu over his career is his apparent willingness to sacrifice musical quality for lyricism. At times it’s as if lyricism is an exercise for him, and he wants to show off his dexterity and superior talents, music be damned.
Well, Lupe decided to tackle the criticism head on Friday on Twitter, and he may have been motivated by our discussion of whether or not he’s overrated or underrated, and confirmed that yes, lyricism trumps making “the best music” in his eyes. “I don’t make the best “music” & I never will. Cuz I don’t really care about music. I care about bars. My first raps weren’t even wrote 2 music,” Lupe said in a series of tweets. “People talk as if I’m overrated or underrated. I always say you can always find something about me that you will like and things you’ll hate. But when it comes 2 lyrics (which is the ONLY thing I care about) you’d be very hard pressed 2say I’m not one of the best ever (The Best Ever) for real.”
He also went on to explain the inception of his track “Dumb It Down,” and how Jay-Z telling him he was “nice” was really his only aspiration he ever had in rap, and how when Jay did co-sign him he was essentially done with rap. It’s an enthralling read, straight from the musicians mouth (or thumbs) and can been seen in full below.
