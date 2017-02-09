1st & 15th/Thirty Tigers

Lupe Fiasco’s new album Drogas Light is here a day ahead of schedule, although his Lasers won’t likely complain one bit. The new album’s arrival does come with a taste of the bittersweet for what’s ahead. The record has been long-awaited after facing numerous delays. However, while listeners are eager to sink into to it, the album signals what will be one of the final times Fiasco will share new music as its the first in a trilogy before the rapper rides off into the sunset.

“While Drogas Light signifies the beginning of the end for Fiasco, it represents how far he’s come since he first entered the game and merely accents the intellectual breadth of the discography he’ll leave behind,” reps for the rapper told Billboard, who premiered the release.

Fiasco’s original plan was to release the three albums — Drogas, Drogas Light and Skulls — beginning in early 2016 but music industry “red tape” derailed the schedule and almost pushed Fiasco to kill the whole deal.

Thankfully, things finally appear to have worked out since Light‘s now here. The LP includes features from Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross and BIG K.R.I.T. Previously released songs “Made in the USA,” “Pick up the Phone” and “Wild Child.”

Stream Drogas Light below now via SoundCloud and make plans to purchase on iTunes when the clock strikes midnight on Friday, February 10.