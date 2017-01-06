1st & 15th/Thirty Tigers

Lupe Fiasco is looking to get his new year off to a positive start by releasing his sixth studio album, Drogas Light. The first of a trilogy, the new record will come out on February 10 via Lu’s label, 1st & 15th/Thirty Tigers.

Fiasco shared the album artwork, a short trailer and the tracklist, which showcases features from Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross and BIG K.R.I.T. Previously released songs “Made in the USA” and “Pick up the Phone” will be included and he also let loose one new song, the vibes-friendly “Wild Child,” to go along with the announcement.