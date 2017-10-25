Lupe Fiasco Puts Lil B’s Rolling Loud Speech Into A New Song And Wants To ‘Protect Lil B At All Costs’

10.25.17

Lil B had one of the strangest weekends in recent rap memory. B was set to perform at Rolling Loud Bay Area, which made perfect sense as he has long been an ambassador of the Bay Area and a beloved figure both locally and beyond. Things went awry when he was jumped by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and PNB Rock just moments before his set. The hip-hop world came through in spades to support B, and eventually the beef with A Boogie was squashed. It’s easy to understand why people were upset, as Lil B doesn’t really bother anybody and he mostly spends his time cursing and removing said curse from various, prominent sports figures, to great affect. Well, even with the beef squashed, the support from the hip-hop world isn’t stopping as Lupe Fiasco is the latest to come through and offer his support in the form of a new song.

Lu dropped the song, oddly enough, on Twitter, in video form and begins it by saying “protect Lil B at all costs,” and sprinkles in portions of B’s speech from Rolling Loud throughout. Titled, “All While Doing A Rubik’s Cube One-Handed,” Lu raps over Jay-Z’s 4:44 track “Marcy Me,” shouts out Mac Dre, admonishes Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein, and more all over the course of a little over two minutes. Check out Lupe’s “All While Doing A Rubik’s Cube One-Handed” below.

