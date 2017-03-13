Lupe Fiasco Teased A New Project Named ‘Drogas Wave’ Over Social Media

03.13.17

It’s only been a little over a month since Lupe Fiasco dropped his last album Drogas Light, but it seems like the Chicago rapper is ready to follow up on that release with a quickness. Last night, Lupe shared a pair of images on both Twitter and Instagram with a caption that read “#DROGASWave Coming Soon.” He has yet to offer any more details about the project. Is it an album? An EP? A single? Only time will tell.

Here’s the alternate cover on Instagram.

#DROGASWave Coming Soon 🌊🌊🌊

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on

If you remember, when Drogas Light came out, Lupe chose to beat all of the critical writers to the punch and penned a review of the album himself. He was also surprisingly even-handed. He didn’t dub his latest work a masterpiece like he had with Tetsuo & Youth, but gave it a respectable 7 out of 10. Calling it a “mixed bag,” he added that the album, “Hosts a wide range of musical themes. From Trap to disco to gospel, with light touches of lyrical and technical skill from the MC. But while some may think the album is supposed to express his value as a rapper, Lupe has something more ‘Live’ in mind.”

Maybe Drogas Wave, whatever it is, will score higher?

