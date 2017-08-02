Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just a few days after a report that Macklemore had survived a head-on car crash with a drunk driver, Mack is back to drop the video to “Marmalade” featuring Lil Yachty.

Ever since splitting with long-time producer Ryan Lewis, Macklemore has been on quite a run, including the hilarious video for “Glorious,” his first non-Lewis-produced single, featuring himand his grandmother getting into all types of shenanigans on her 100th birthday, and releasing the syrupy, happy-trap goodness of “Marmalade.” It’s been a return to form for the earnest, straight-edge rapper from Washington, after his last album with Lewis, This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, was held back from contention for a Grammy by the man himself, possibly to avoid a backlash like the one from 2014, when their debut The Heist won over Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City.

Filmed in Washington, the Jason Koenig-directed video for “Marmalade” follows a mini Macklemore and a lil Lil Yachty on a Ferris Bueller-inspired joyride, featuring cameos from the real Macklemore and Yachty, as well as legendary Seattle Seahawks runningback Marshawn Lynch. “Marmalade,” an ode to candy paint on old school rides and other assorted flexes, was co-produced by Joshua “Budo” Karp and Tyler “Damn Dude” Dopps, and recorded last fall at Macklemore’s house in Seattle.