An Australian Politician Is Mad At Macklemore Over ‘Same Love’ And Rugby

09.28.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Conservative politicians have been finding new and creative ways to freak out over sports and social issues over the last few months — even the ones who aren’t from the US.

As if Donald Trump’s inflammatory tweets about NFL players’ anti-police brutality protests weren’t bad enough, Australia’s former Prime Minister Tony Abbott took to Twitter himself to address a social storm brewing over Seattle rapper Macklemore’s plans to perform at the country’s upcoming National Rugby League grand final — more specifically, the rapper’s plan to perform “Same Love.”

Australians are in the middle of a national survey vote on legalizing gay marriage. Current leader Malcolm Turnbull pushed the vote as he himself is a supporter of the idea. However, Australian conservatives, led by Abbott, are arguing that Macklemore is injecting politics into sports, where they don’t belong. According to a quote from SB Nation’s primer:

The NRL Grand Final will fall on Oct. 1, directly in the middle of this process — which is why Macklemore’s decision to play “Same Love” is coming under fire. To make matters more contentious, this year’s Grand Final is being played between the left-leaning city of Melbourne, and the rural, extremely-conservative North Queensland, meaning strong voices from both sides of the aisle have chosen the halftime performance as a battleground.

Meanwhile, The Coalition for Marriage, an organization urging a “no” vote, released a statement explaining exactly how they feel about it:

Australian sports fans just want to watch the footy without being force-fed LGBTIQ messages at the game. Sport is something that unites all Australians, so it is pretty bizarre that the NRL would choose to use its half-time entertainment to push a message which it knows millions of Australians disagree with.

Which sounds a lot like “stick to sports,” doesn’t it? Unfortunately, we know that doesn’t work; sports intersects with dozens of aspects of everyday life, because athletes are people, not just dots on a screen.

Macklemore’s response (from radio’s The Cruz Show)? “I’m getting a lot of tweets from angry old white dudes in Australia. I think there is a petition today to ban me from playing. (But) Imma go harder, Imma love.”

