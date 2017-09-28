Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Majid Jordan and DVSN get reminded of a pretty girl who broke their hearts in “My Imagination,” an icy, upbeat earworm that finds the OVO signees reflecting on the favored subjects of the label’s members — melancholy reminisces over late night glasses of strong liquor.

For all the internet murmurs about the “Drake Effect” being overblown with regard to his own label’s artists, his OVO Fest and OVO Radio shows have slowly but steadily increased the profiles of some of the group’s more melodic members.

However, 2017 might just be the breakout year; DVSN is currently working on a new album, The Morning After — to be released later thhis year — and recently released its first single, “Mood.”

Meanwhile, Majid Jordan is gearing up for their own new album, The Space Between, after last year’s self-titled Majid Jordan LP peaked at no. 69 on the Billboard 200, which yielded “Make It Work,” another smooth bop in the vein of “My Imagination.”

Label head Drake was also recently in headlines for his no. 2 posting on Forbes‘ Hip-Hop Cash Kings list, where he missed the top spot to rap ultra-mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. He’s also been working on new music, while pursuing charitable works in light of the Hurricane Harvey damage in Houston.