You just knew that Snoop Dogg’s latest video “Lavender” was going to piss off some conservatives. Sure enough, Republican Senator Marco Rubio was not amused. The clip, which offers a satirical commentary on the state of our current political landscape, finds Snoop pointing a gun at the head of an actor dressed up to look like Donald Trump, except he’s covered in clown make up instead of the President’s usual spray tan. When the Long Beach rapper pulls the trigger however, the only thing that pops out of the barrel is a “Bang” flag.

TMZ caught up with Rubio to ask what he thought about the video. “Snoop shouldn’t have done that.” He said. “We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about.” He added that if the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

Of course, Snoop himself really couldn’t care less what Rubio or his cohorts think about his video. “When I be putting sh*t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” he said in a press release. “I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void.” Adding, “When I watch it against other music videos, this one has a message and a story. It looks like a film. I’m just proud of the entire piece altogether.”

You can check out the video that got Rubio so hot and bothered above.