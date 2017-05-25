Instagram

Over the years, Mariah Carey has acquired a bit of a reputation for being a bit of a diva. It’s actually part of her charm if we’re being honest. Like she really doesn’t know who Jennifer Lopez is? C’mon Mariah. According to actor Rob Huebel however, her demands weren’t as endearing during her recent appearance to film a cameo on the set of the Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler-starring film The House.

“We did some reshoots with a pop star named Mariah Carey. It did not go well,” comedian Rob Hueble recently revealed on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio show. “It was bananas,” he added. Apparently, Mariah showed up four hours late to work, and asked that her trailer be stocked with white roses and stuffed lamb animals. But that was nothing compared to her behavior once she made it to the set.

“She was hired to sing one song, and she was like, ‘You guys, I don’t want to sing that song.’ They’re like, ‘We hired you to sing this song…So then they were going to do this bit where they shoot her, I think, and they kill her — in the movie. Not in real life. But she didn’t want that. She was like, ‘I don’t think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?’ They were like, ‘Mariah, we don’t have time for [this]. You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.’ She just didn’t want to do what they wanted her to do.”

The House hits theaters on June 30, and it may or may not contain a cameo from Mariah Carey. “Just know, if you see her, they had to work for it,” Hueble said. Check out the film’s trailer below.