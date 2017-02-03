Instagram

As one of the most extra divas around, it’s not the least bit surprising that Mariah Carey goes to the gym in clothes you’d find in a fetish porn. The 47-year-old elusive chanteuse visited celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson for a quick workout session. While most of us would rock comfortable athleisure wear to pump iron or die on the treadmill, Mimi’s a little different.

Carey wore a bodysuit, fishnet tights, and stilettos for her little workout sesh. The star documented her trip on Instagram and published short clips of her “running” and lifting 20-pound weights. In one shot Mimi hits up a workout ladder machine thingy, showcasing her toned ass and those famous legs that were reportedly insured for $70 million. “Climb every mountain,” she wittingly captioned the flick.