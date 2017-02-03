How Spotify Changed The Game

Real Talk Writer
02.03.17

As one of the most extra divas around, it’s not the least bit surprising that Mariah Carey goes to the gym in clothes you’d find in a fetish porn. The 47-year-old elusive chanteuse visited celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson for a quick workout session. While most of us would rock comfortable athleisure wear to pump iron or die on the treadmill, Mimi’s a little different.

Carey wore a bodysuit, fishnet tights, and stilettos for her little workout sesh. The star documented her trip on Instagram and published short clips of her “running” and lifting 20-pound weights. In one shot Mimi hits up a workout ladder machine thingy, showcasing her toned ass and those famous legs that were reportedly insured for $70 million. “Climb every mountain,” she wittingly captioned the flick.

Occasionally leaves the house for milk.

