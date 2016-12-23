Why All The Drake Hate

Well, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is we’re probably closer than we’ve ever been to seeing Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V finally seeing the light of day. The bad news is that’s all thanks to renowned troll and pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

According to Shkreli himself, he’s purchased Wayne’s oft-delayed final album and he has not decided if he’ll release it to the public, but said if he does “Birdman might kill me.” Shkreli announced the supposed purchase on Periscope, and even played a snippet of a track for proof. Shkreli, of course, is the man who purchased Wu-Tang’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album and played it on Periscope after Donald Trump won the presidential election last month.

While the snippet does appear to be some sort of unreleased Lil Wayne track, it’s unclear just how true this is or how this would have affect Wayne’s various lawsuits with Cash Money Records and Universal Records. The song sounds a tad dated, which would make sense for Tha Carter V, an album that has supposedly been finished for over two years.

Shkreli refused to divulge how much he paid for the album, only saying “That’s between me and the seller,” before playing another brief snippet of the song. At one point he even teases that Wayne is talking about him on the track when he raps “Real n***as still real n*ggas / You new n***as just lil n***as.”

