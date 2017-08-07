Getty Image

Martin Shkreli probably isn’t a guy you’d bring home to meet the parents, especially since he was just convicted on three counts of securities fraud and conspiracy charges and could face up to 20 years in prison. That said, he sure is good at getting his hands on hard-to-find hip-hop projects. There’s the famous $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album, which he recently played for the first time, and then he started leaking music from Lil Wayne’s highly anticipated Tha Carter V, which he somehow got his hands on.

According to a White House correspondent named Alex Pfeiffer, the story of how Shkreli got a copy of the album is one of unbelievable luck. Per a recent tweet from Pfeiffer, Shkreli told him that when somebody bought Lil Wayne’s Bugatti, Weezy accidentally left the CD in the car. Once the new owner realized what they had, they got in touch with Shkreli and sold him the CD for an as-of-yet undisclosed amount.

I'll always remember how Shkreli told me he got the Carter 5. Wayne sold his Bugatti and left the CD in there..new owner sold it to shkreli — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) August 4, 2017

Of course, Lil Wayne was super not pleased when Shkreli started leaking material from the album in December 2016. He actually threatened to sue, but ultimately held off after Shkreli told the rapper he wouldn’t cause any more leaks. Now that Shkreli is potentially heading to jail, though, who knows what’s going to happen next.