Martin Shkreli’s $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan Album Might Not Even Be A Real Wu-Tang Album At All

#Martin Shkreli
09.15.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Wu-Tang Clan has a new album dropping this fall, but the story of their unreleased $2 million record is far from over. Martin Shkreli is currently selling the one-of-a-kind album on eBay, but it turns out that Once Upon A Time In Shaolin might not even be a legitimate Wu-Tang Clan project. Representatives of multiple Wu-Tang Clan members say in a Bloomberg story that when the rappers recorded their contributions, they were under the impression it would be used on a project by Moroccan producer Cilvaringz, real name Tarik Azzougarh.

“When we did the verses, it was for a Cilvaringz album,” Method Man manager James Ellis said. “How it became a Wu-Tang album from there? We have no knowledge of that.” U-God’s manager Domingo Neris also said, “It’s not an authorized Wu-Tang Clan album. It never was.”

Neris went on to say that the real story behind Once Upon A Time In Shaolin is that Cilvaringz compiled pre-existing verses from Wu-Tang Clan members, which were recorded for his own projects, and used them to create the album without the full group’s permission:

“We’re very detailed about the quality and how we put our best foot forward. We would never have authorized anyone to put together a project and call it a Wu-Tang Clan record without us ever looking at it, hearing it, or being in the same room together. That’s just the way these guys work.”

Cilvaringz’s account of the project doesn’t sound too far off from Neris’ version of events, and his wording also doesn’t seem to strongly assert that Once Upon A Time In Shaolin is an official Wu-Tang project: “The album and its concept were an evolutionary process that spanned six years, too complex to explain in a soundbite. All participating Wu-Tang artists were paid in advance while RZA and I bore the financial risk of the project.”

So now, it looks like Shkreli, who was convicted of fraud and is now going to jail because of Hillary Clinton’s hair, may actually be the one who had the wool pulled over his eyes, to the tune of $2 million.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Martin Shkreli
TAGSMartin ShkreliWU-TANG CLAN

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP