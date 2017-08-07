Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pharmaceutical businessman and recently convicted felon Martin Shkreli is also famously known as the sole owner of the $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. Shkreli recently posted a video to his YouTube account talking about the conviction while playing the exclusive record, which is a strange way to flex, but given his proclivity for leaking unreleased, long-awaited rap albums and raising prices on much-needed medications, it’s pretty much par for the course for everyone’s least favorite “Pharma Bro.”

The Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album, which sold in 2015 for $2 million after being auctioned off by the group’s iconoclastic leader RZA, has been billed as “the most valuable album ever,” both for its rarity — there is only one known copy — and its price tag. It also annoyed various members of the group to no end, especially after it was revealed that the owner was Shkreli, who jurors at his trial called “evil” for jacking the price of life-saving drugs up to unaffordable levels more or less as a gag. U-God even sued for his portion of the royalties from the sale, saying he never received his fair share.

For his part, Shkreli doesn’t seem to see anything wrong with his actions, saying, “I donated $2 million to Wu-Tang. I got a mixtape in return, it was a wonderful investment. I view it as a donation. People might see that as splurging. I don’t think there are many people in the world who have patronized hip-hop to the extent I have.”

You can view the video above.