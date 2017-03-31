It has been some time since Kanye West has released some solo music, but with the release of Drake’s More Life and now Mary J. Blige’s single “Love Yourself,” we finally have some Kanye back in our lives even if it’s just in guest appearance form. Thankfully, the time off might have rejuvenated Yeezy — depending on when this was recorded — because ‘Ye handed Mary one of his best verses in years.

It’s a welcomed return to form for Kanye, as his last year has been tumultuous to say the least. Still, while he was hospitalized under mysterious circumstances, Ye reportedly tried to still make music in the hospital and just as soon as he got home he set up a studio there so he could get right back to work. Clearly Kanye wants to make new music and now we may be seeing the fruits of that labor.

For Mary, the track is the first release her forthcoming album Strength Of A Woman, which is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with appearances from DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot, Quavo from Migos, Kaytranada and more. It’s Mary’s first album since 2014 and the 13th release of her legendary career, and judging by the sounds of the first single its going to be worth checking out.