Last night, the BET Awards celebrated the life of hip-hop legend Prodigy — but count Master P as someone who’s not feeling it. Master P made a post on Instagram bemoaning the lack of respect given to hip-hop legends like Prodigy until they die. “The Truth Hurts…BET Would Have Never Changed Their Show For Prodigy If He Was Still Alive,” he noted in the video’s caption.

Though Prodigy was a vital component in what’s regarded as hip-hop’s 1990s golden era, it does seem highly unlikely that that he would’ve been given that recognition had he not died last week in Vegas of Sickle Cell complications. Prodigy has been releasing projects for the past 10 years, but hasn’t received much coverage on the network since leaving G-Unit Records in the late ’00s.

Prodigy’s Infamous brother Havoc, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Kim — who was featured on the Mobb’s “Quiet Storm” remix — spoke from the heart about what Prodigy meant to them and hip-hop, but he wasn’t given a full tribute performance like other fallen legends such as George Michael and Chuck Berry. Though Prodigy passed just recently, it didn’t seem that complicated for BET to carve out space for his industry friends to rock Mobb Deep’s most iconic numbers — if they had cared enough to. But that ignorance is at the heart of why Master P decided to call out BET, and apparently why he decided not to participate on the BET Red Carpet. What’s the resolution? To follow P’s advice, and give hip-hop artists their flowers and appreciation while they’re still living.

Read his full comments below and watch the video up top: